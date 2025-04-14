Reolink updates
Hello...Looking for help/support here. I currently have the following setup:(3) Altas PT Ultras - Firmware v3.0.0.4008_24090210(3) Solar Panel 3 (12W)(1) Home Hub Pro w/ 2TB HD - Firmware v3.3.0.339_24080758All 3 cameras are connected to Home Hub Pro 5G Network (not home network) and do not have Micro SD's installed. I do not see the 24/7 (continuous) recording options available for any of the cameras in the app nor client. Please help, what am I doing wrong? Do I need to install micro SD's for this to become an available option in the app? Thanks in advance for any/all suggestions
@todd-b_937478172274832 Have a look at https://support.reolink.com/hc/en-us/articles/900000431446-How-to-Set-up-Continuous-Recording-on-SD-card-Reolink-NVR-and-Home-Hub/Under camera recording, you should have continuous recording schedule.
