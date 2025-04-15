Reolink updates
I’m exploring an alternative way to mount the E1 Outdoor PoE and would love to hear your thoughts or experiences.I’m considering installing the camera in an upright position on a flat concrete pillar cap (approx. 75 × 75 cm), using a slightly inclined ceiling mount to angle it forward. The idea is to achieve a "standing" configuration, similar in appearance to the E1 Pro, while still preserving PTZ movement and weather protection.So far:
However, I’m unsure whether this type of installation could lead to moisture or rainwater entering the PTZ housing, particularly through the gap between the upper casing and the rotating dome when it’s facing up rather than down.
Really appreciate any insights, success stories, or things to avoid.
@lemue_73398283825307 IP64 rating I would not invert the camera unless you can put a small canopy over it to reduce direct rain/snow. Just my opinion.
