Hi,what kind of mounting thread is used for the Reolink Lumus series?In the picture below you see a comparison between the Reolink mount and a 1/4" UNC-20 screw.They are very similar but unfortunately not the the same. Or maybe on purpose not the same?...I wanted to use one of my camera tripods instead of the included mount but it doesn't fit.
@x-frank-x_676899762655279 it is likely M6 x 1 metric.
