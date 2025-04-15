Reolink updates
Every 10 minutes my 510WA wifi camera is roaming to a different WiFi Access Point (Omada, which is similar to a Unifi WiFi system). Like... exactly on the dot every 10 minutes as if an internal timer is running. It's very consistent, bouncing between 1 AP and then the other AP. This causes the camera to drop out for about 1 minute each time.I tried updating the firmware to the latest version but the issue still persists. I also tried lowering the Transmit Power of the furthest AP, but the camera still wants to connect to it, even though the signal is so weak and awful it won't pick the closer stronger signal!I tried configuring "Lock to AP" in my WiFi controller, and this works to keep the camera on the AP I choose, but it still disconnects every 10 minutes and attempts to connect to the further AP, fails, and then bounces back to the one I specified.Are there any settings in the camera I can change or perhaps a beta firmware that fixes this issue? This camera is the only device on my network doing this.
@user_709297619894472_709297619894472 Rather than locking can you block its mac address on the farther AP?
