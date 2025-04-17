Reolink updates
I have about 12 of the PoE cameras at my home. I love the ultrawide's and I have the duo1, duo2, and the latest duo3. I have the NVR connected to a monitor. There are a few "layouts" for the cameras, 1, 4, 8, 9, 12... But none of them accomodate the ultrawide display of the duo2 and duo3 very well. There is a ton of black space around the cameras which make it look bad and also kind of hard to see because it's so zoomed out. I feel that there are some creative ways that this can be solved.
The ultrawide cameras are definitely the future of surveillance and I hope reolink can make better camera layout options for them.
@mitchloveless5_314377601749240 Many of us shar ethe same sentiment. For those if us that have been around since the days of 4:3 CRT televisions, the letterbox effect is nothing new. The ideal solution would be for the app to detect the the wider aspect ratio and adjust for the correct resolution for monitoring. We continue to hope.
