Has anyone had an issue where you download a video recording on iPhone but the iPhone wont play the file? If i transfer it to my PC it plays with no issue.
@grod777_275772032561320 Which camera model? This is a normal mp4 file unless the file is not encrypted. In clear mode the file is encoded in H.265 whereas in fluent they use H.264. Try to download in fluent mode and check whether you are able to watch it on iPhone.
