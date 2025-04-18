Reolink updates
On this camera, operating on the Home Hub Pro there is not this option. The Home Hub Pro is not accepting any firmware updates, either through app or client. It is not recognizing the file format of the update pushed to me by tech support. I like this product and want the full functionality of it.Bill C
@willc_937577644765368 Hi Bill, Ensure that your home hub Pro has the latest firmware from the https://reolink.com/download-center/. Mine is on v3.3.0.369_24112932. One of the updates is 'Pre-recording mode and smart battery mode of Altas PT Ultra now compatible with Reolink Home Hub Pro' Moreover you need to check with support that you have the latest firmware level on the Altas. Open a ticket and if a newer is available they will push it to the UID of your camera. Note that the manual update from the application doesn't work.If the file has extension .zip then you need to use an application like 7-Zip (freeware) to unzip it. The file extension should be .pak.And lastly don't forget to have the Android client updated to 4.53.1.0 (only bugs and user experience). Features added in 4.53.0 are cited in https://www.reddit.com/r/reolinkcam/comments/1jqgkjv/introducing_reolink_app_v4530_new_features/
