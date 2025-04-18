Reolink updates
Hi all - I was getting on nicely with Reolink's Home Assistant integration recently with 3 outdoor cameras, an NVR, (the RLN16-410 on the latest version - hardware: N6MB01, firmware: v3.6.0.384_25032021) and a doorbell/chime. Then I added 5 indoor cameras to the NVR and Home Assistant decided to add all the entities under a single device.I've tried deleting the Home Assistant integration and re-adding it, but now it will only show four out of the 11 devices (it's now only showing the NVR itself, the doorbell/chime and one outdoor camera). I've tried rebooting Home Assistant, rebooting the NVR, reloading the Home Assistant integration and I can see all the devices present and correct on the Reolink app.Any ideas as to what I can try next?Everything is on the same hardwired UniFi network by the way.
@user_920496827494533_920496827494533 just some background info... Cameras must be first setup as standalone before they can be added to HA. If the cameras are connected to the NVR's PoE ports, the NVR must have HyBridge mode enabled. After they are connected to HA, you then can add them to the NVR. If you add a camera to the NVR first, you can not add it independently to HA. The behavior of only seeing the NVR after you have removed all the individual cameras from HA is normal.Remove the "lost" devices from the NVR configuration. Factory reset the camera(s) and setup as standalone. Add to HA. Add to NVR.
