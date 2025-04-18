Reolink updates
I’m using several Reolink E1 Outdoor PoE cameras with local SD card storage and would like to implement the following automated behavior using multiple external motion sensors:
When a specific external motion sensor (e.g., Aqara, Shelly – connected via Home Assistant, ioBroker, or n8n) detects movement:
This should work individually per sensor and preset – for example:
Presets are manually configurable via the Reolink App or Windows Client, and I’d like to automate them based on multiple trigger zones, while still using the camera’s own object detection and tracking to follow targets once in position.Any tips, experience reports, or technical workarounds would be highly appreciated.Thanks in advance!
