Reolink updates
Learn More
Meet Reolink at IFA 2024!
Learn More
Reolink Q&A
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
Have two Reolink Video Doorbell WiFi devices. Also have a Reolink RLN8-410 NVR. The cameras were installed prior to the NVR, so we knew they both worked and had been configured.One day we had to make WiFI network changes in the one home where one of the doorbells (doorbell 2) is installed, and needed to go through the setup procedure for doorbell 2. Went through a factory reset of doorbell 2, then stepped through the first-time setup procedure. When doorbell 2 re-connected to the network (the same network now extends to both homes), doorbell 2 connected automatically to the NVR. Cool!But now I can't figure out how to connect to doorbell 2 directly using either the smartphone app or the Windows app. It wants a password for the admin account, and the original password we had is gone (factory reset, thank you very much). That's not surprising, but does leave us unable to do some management functions on doorbell 2.Do another factory reset of doorbell 2 and try again? That would put it back into the same situation as we currently have (NVR can see it, but can't directly manage it).Is dual management possible? Yep... can already do it with doorbell 1, the one we didn't need to factory reset when the home 2 network had its WiFi network rebuilt to be on home 1's network.I feel I'm missing something fundamental here.
@pfurrie_352983526531236 The first thing I would do is to disable auto add on the nvr - you need to use an attached monitor/mouse for this as it cannot be done via the mobile or desktop apps. This ensures the nvr will not attempt to acquire the camera in the background and in doing so sets a long password that can only be seen via the nvr console.Next set the doorbell up as a standalone device, assign your password, configure as necessary on your home wifi network. Once you are happy the doorbell is working standalone, using the nvr monitor, add the doorbell to the nvr.
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!