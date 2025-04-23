Reolink updates
UID connected cameras always start Live View with Low Resolution.I switched to High Resolution, but whenever I return to the same camera, it reverts to Low Resolution.Is there a way to set it to always stay on High Resolution by default?My cam : RLC-823S1
@user_943904788275452_943904788275452 Check out my input at https://community.reolink.com/topic/87/how-does-the-reolink-uid-actually-work?post_id=22657&_=1745487756009
