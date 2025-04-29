Reolink updates
Hi, I can't figure out how to set up my doorbell correctly. I have the Reolink Doorbell Wifi V2. I want the doorbell to alert me with a notification when someone rings the doorbell, both day and night. But I also want to be notified of movement between a certain time, for example between 01:00 and 06:00. Is this possible?
@øyvind_902856519671964 Unfortunately this cannot be fulfilled as all detection objects share a common scheduler.
