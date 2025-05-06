Reolink updates
Learn More
Meet Reolink at IFA 2024!
Learn More
Reolink Q&A
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
Hello,I have the Home hub connected to 4 camera's and I noticed that there is a difference in detection of events between the events stored on the camera and the events stored in the home hub.One can choose the storage source to view the events by clicking on the small icon in the replay line.I notice that the events on the camera always start 8 seconds earlier and I also encountered once that there was an event in the camera, but not in the Home hub.Probably the event detection takes place independently in the camera and the home hub.If I remember there was a pre-trigger time parameter when I used the camera's without the hub, and this parameter I cannot find in the home hub. Does anyone recognise this behaviour?
@user_865232354136279_865232354136279 Detection is done by the camera and once triggered it opens two independent streams. One directed to the SD and the other to the HHP (Home Hub Pro). So the starting times should be merely the same. I did check this on my plugin and battery cams connected to the HHP and they are the same. The only difference is the end time. The stream opened towards HHP is kept a bit longer. So there might be cases where you have two recordings on the SD and one on HHP. This is because the successive trigger occurs when the stream towards HHP is still open. The duration of the recording on the HHP will be the duration of the two recordings on the SD plus a bit more.Note that there is no synchronicity between what is recorded on the SD and on the HHP. We asked for it and we have been told that it shall be made available in the near future.
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!