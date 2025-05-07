Reolink updates
Ive requested responses for 2 support tickets over the last 2 months and have not received anything back from the support team ?? Is this normal. One was a camera that would appear to go back to default settings and I cannot find out why, the other one that is the latest is my recently purchased Home Hub Pro, when replacing the original HDD with a 16TB (on the supported list of HDD’s) will only see that HDD as a 20GB drive, even after rebooting and trying to reformat again it only formats as a 20GB HDD. I can remove the drive and put it onto a computer and format it without issues as 16TB, so I know the drive is OK, again no response from the support team on that ticket.
@ian_378423442198695 Whenever I email support I get a reply within 48 hours. I normally email them on support @ reolink . Com. Make sure you gather as much information and screenshots so as to help them analyse the issue. The camera that is resetting maybe due to some moisture in the reset button. Ensure that all terminals are well protected. Which model?As for the HHP, I didn't upgrade mine yet and still on the 2T HDD. I didn't see anyone mentioning this issue at Reddit. I haven't yet gone through this task.
