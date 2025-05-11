Reolink updates
I bought a few atlas Pt ultra cameras, home hub, video doorbell and chime from reolink. All items are wireless and setup was simple and seamless. I cannot get the video doorbell to work with the Home Hub AND the chime at the same time. It connects to the home hub as chime but then the actual chime is not recognised. The whole Idea is to use the home hub for all the local video storage and to have one integrated system. I don't want to use the video doorbell as a standalone device that is not connected to the rest of the system. Some online searches resulted in other users with similar issues and it seems a firmware update to enable this has been promised for 10 months or so and still not released.
@user_943651774259367_943651774259367 This shall be solved in the next firmware release of the HHP. It shall be released shortly.
