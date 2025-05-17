Reolink updates
Hello, I have a Reolink Outdoor Pro camera. I installed and configured it on a Wi-Fi network I'll call 1. This Wi-Fi wasn't very powerful at first. So I installed a Wi-Fi repeater. I wanted to configure my camera on this Wi-Fi network, but unfortunately, I don't know how I did it, so I uninstalled the camera completely. The problem is that my camera is installed high on a wall. Do I have to disassemble the entire camera to reinstall it and get Wi-Fi back?
@user_950867264204965_950867264204965 No need. Just ensure you have the same SSID and password. It shall connect automatically. Ensure that from the location of the camera you have an upload speed of at least 12Mbps.
