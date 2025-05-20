Reolink updates
Learn More
Meet Reolink at IFA 2024!
Learn More
Reolink Q&A
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
Hi,[I've searched the archives and didn't find this topic covered. Hopefully, I didn't miss it]I have a RLN8-410 NVR installed and running well with 5 Reolink POE Cameras.I bought an extra POE camera (RLC-820A ) to keep an eye on my garage, and, unlike the other cameras, this one is not added automatically by the NVR.There's no QR code on the camera or other reference number that would let me add it manually.However, If I connect it directly to my switch and try to add it in my Reolink mobile app under "LAN", I can see it.So, the camera works, can connect to my LAN and be recognised by the Reolink app, but it is not recognised by my NVR.Note: NVR has the latest firmware (v3.5.1.368_25010352) Did I miss something or am I doint something wrong?What can I do?Thanks for your help
@lio_773845245571269 Have a look at https://support.reolink.com/hc/en-us/articles/900004614403-How-to-Add-Reolink-Cameras-to-Reolink-NVR-New-UI/
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!