Reolink updates
Learn More
Meet Reolink at IFA 2024!
Learn More
Reolink Q&A
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
I have three Reolink cameras. I set-up two of them with SD Cards before I got the Home Hub Pro. This involved installing the SD card, formatting it and viewing used storage. I added the HHP and an Argus 4 Pro with an SD card. I'm unable to find in the App or Client where I can format the SD Card in the Argus 4 Pro camera. I also can no longer see anything about the SD Cards in my other cameras. Are the SD cards even used when a camera is connected POE or Battery (Argus 4 Pro) to the HHP? If yes, then how do I see information about the SD card and format it?Thank you
@user_942081269080290_942081269080290 You need to delete it from HHP and format it through the client. Once you connect it to the HHP you have no visibility. However, through the Android/IoS application you can switch between playing from HHP or SD. We have requested Reolink to allow us to have direct access to the camera. This is available through the NVR when cams are connected through a switch or using the integrated Hybrid switch.
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!