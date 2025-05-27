Reolink updates
The release notes state:What's New1. Two-way talk performance enhanced.2. H.265/H.264 switching supported for both main and sub streams.3. Web version updated.4. Other known bugs resolved.My question is specifically about #2. After updating to the new firmware and rebooting the camera, I see no settings to switch from H.265 to H.264 anywhere. What am I missing?
@royce-daniel_924817384280236 Have a look at https://support.reolink.com/hc/en-us/articles/32832044594329-How-to-Set-Up-Reolink-Encoding-Format-for-Optimal-Video-Quality-and-Efficiency/
