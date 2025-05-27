Reolink updates
Dear community,I currently have a Reolink POE camera RLC 811A connected in the garage to an ethernet cable coming from the above mentionned D-Link POE switch. I would like to add a second camera but of course I have only one cable (the one used by the camera).My idea is to place another POE switch (for example the RLA -PS1) to the cable actually connected to the camera and then to connect the two POE camera to this new switch.That means that finally we should have :
Seems this logic to you? Thanks in advance for your support.Axel from Belgium
@user_603084915834975_603084915834975 Use 2 ports (or 4 ports) Gigabit POE+ extender. Check at Amazon as site restricts me from pasting URLs.Ensure it is active.
