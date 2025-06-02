Reolink updates
Hello All, I tried to do a manual reset by pressing the reset button it made the start up sound but now i just get a ping sound. any help would be great Thank You
@bj2019_331492530823419 Have a look at https://support.reolink.com/hc/en-us/articles/29091105847961-Why-Reolink-Camera-Keeps-Repeating-Beep-Sound-or-Welcome-Voice-Prompt/
