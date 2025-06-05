Reolink updates
Hi , how can I get the homehub to play a "nice" sound when motion is detected at the front door.At the moment I get an Alarm sound and I can't see any options to change what is played.I have 2K Battery Doorbell + Home hub
@user_950705089183897_950705089183897 Sound type on the HHP cannot be changed.
