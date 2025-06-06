Reolink updates
Learn More
Meet Reolink at IFA 2024!
Learn More
Reolink Q&A
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
I can't seem to find an answer to this question... Are there any WiFi cameras that support Patrol Mode?I see posts listing a bunch of cameras that supposedly support Patrol Mode but the information is pretty confusing as to which cameras are WiFi, etc.Doing a search on this site does not help at all. Any information on this is simply a jumbled-up mess and are mostly outdated or showing cameras that are no longer sold.Thank you..
@cabin_850248283140282 Have a look at this link https://support.reolink.com/hc/en-us/articles/360008563054-Introduction-to-the-Working-Principle-of-Patrol-for-Reolink-Cameras/The W in the model name denotes WIFI.
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!