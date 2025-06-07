Reolink updates
Hi, It's been a while since any updates on the duo 3 POE camera and was wondering when it might be getting new features like the duo 3V?Could really use the new zones features on my camera in the front yard for a troublesome neighbour. Is there any chance this will happen soon? Weeks/months/year?Hardware: IPC_NT13NA416MPFirmware: v3.0.0.3632_2406192112
@ralph_189141802533063 I suggest you to open a ticket with support. Could you use the non-detection zone?
