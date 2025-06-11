Reolink updates
Hi everyone,I'm using a Reolink camera setup at home, and it's been working great on my iPhone. However, I'm curious, what’s the best way to view and manage playback footage on an iMac? I’m mainly interested in checking past motion-triggered recordings in full screen without constantly transferring files. mymilestonecardIs there a macOS-compatible Reolink client or a preferred browser method that works well for this?Thanks.
@user_918371380109526_918371380109526 Go to their Download Center and download the MAC client.
