I have a track mix Poe camera and a pt atlas camera. The track mix very occasionally gives a false alarm but the pt atlas never gives a false alarm. Is there a different detection system in each? Thanks
@user_951542971412610_951542971412610 The altas has the most recent AI. Check at their download center whether there is any new fw for the trackmix.
