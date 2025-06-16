Reolink updates
I've just noticed that the DST settings on my RLC-811A and E1 Zoom cameras are randomly lost.Both types of camera have the latest firmware (RLC-811A - v3.1.0.4695_2504301440 & E1 Zoom v3.1.0.4417_2412122178).Time Zone is set to (GMT+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, London, and DST is enabled in the latest Reolink Windows app v8.18.2 (or from their web GUI) and saved/confirmed, etc.However after about ten minutes it seems to revert back to non-DST. The issue also re-occurs even after doing a factory reset.I first noticed this from the Live View where the OSD had Date &Time displayed was showing the wrong time (out by an hour), and then went back into the camera setting to find DST was now deselected.My only current workaround is to disable the Date & Time OSD to save any confusion, but is an ideal for a surveillance solution when reviewing previous footage.
@tim_hamblin_194731165274328 The screenshot below is 15 min after I set it to UK. Try to do the changes through the Android client and synch to the smartphone.
