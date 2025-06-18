Reolink updates
I made a mistake and purchsed five cameras (Duo x2, Duo3, CX410 x2) without realizing that rich notifications are not supported. I now regret my investment because the notificaitons that I'm getting from the Reolink cameras are borderline useless withouth the thumbnail preview.There seems to be a workaround via Home Assistant. Does anyone have experience witht is? Does it work?
@user_963360503419127_963360503419127 Yes I have it. Follow the procedure outlined in https://reolink.club/Richnotifications-RDT7Andhttps://www.home-assistant.io/integrations/reolink/#sending-rich-notifications
