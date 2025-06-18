Reolink updates
Learn More
Meet Reolink at IFA 2024!
Learn More
Reolink Q&A
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
I have 2 NVRs located in 2 different places. Using the Reolink App on my Windows PC, how do I display all the cameras from both NVRs in the one display at the same time. At present, I need to click on each NVR to see the cameras in that location only. I want to see all cameras across all NVRs at the same time.I do not want to launch 2 instances of the Reolink App and show each NVR seperatley.
@chris_385343865196783 Once both NVRs are added, you will see all the cameras listed in the client's device list. Select the view screen (say 9 boxes) which shall accommodate all your cameras and then you can drag and drop the cameras you want to view onto the live view screen.
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!