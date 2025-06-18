Reolink updates
Now that the Home Hub Pro (HHP) has been released for quite some time, we expect a proper integration with the battery doorbell. Currently the fw available to the public will not allow the integration of the chime. So most of us will leave the battery doorbell as standalone. However, Reolink have a beta fw (request through support) which shall add the chime as a device and then there is the functionality to link this chime to the doorbell. Once this is linked then it is possible to have the chime sounding when the ring button is pressed. But those customers who have enabled the rich notification will no longer have it once the camera is integrated to the HHP. Even other cameras which have smart event detection will not have this feature any more once the camera is connected to the HHP.Reolink, please provide the rich notification and smart event detection on the HHP.
