Hi,I want to share some experience with Home Hub.I initially installed 2 x Argus B350 + 2 x B360 WLAN Cameras around my house. I configured the cameras to connect to my Video VLAN directly on my Fritzbox-Router. This worked without any problems and I could manage the cameras from the app on my mobiles as well as on the PC.To have all logged videos safely inside my house I purchased a Home Hub. Also the move from standalone to the Hub was easy going. That's the good experience.Yet, all the cameras got disconnected after a while. Surprisingly the cameras came back after a while and also got disconnected again.Each camera was disconnected and reactivated seperately and independently at different times.As long as a camera was disconnected, I could not wake them up by clicking on them in the app. Some other trigger must have re-activated them.There was no reason and pattern, as why the cameras got disconnected and reactivated.I did all possible troubleshooting on the cameras and Hub (where not very much is possible) and also in the LAN in order to find a reason for this behavour.My final findigs were these: without the hub the cameras only change into a standby mode, where I can activate live-view by clicking on them in the app. when connected on the hub the cameras go first to standby and then get disconnected. apparently the cameras got disconnected after a period of no recognized movement. the cameras however reactivated themselves when recognizing movement. disconnected cameras (connected to the hub) cannot be reactivated by me.I have moved the cameras away from the hub again to be standalone cameras, so I have full control again. I will remove the Hub again.If I do something wrong and there is a trick, how to reactivated a disconnected camera on the Hub, I would appreciate any hint to try again.Today I think, this is a configured behaviour of the hub, which is a no-go for me, as I cannot get live-view, when I want to have it.Probably this is a bug on the hub-software, which might be fixed with a new release. thx n cheers G.
@user_966112798003396_966112798003396 Try to use your Home WIFI and check you have the latest firmware. Check their download center.The HH pings the camera at regular intervals and if it doesn't receive a reply it will mark the camera as unreachable and sends an alert. So the issue is WIFI related or the camera is in deep sleep (battery).
