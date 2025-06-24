Reolink updates
Learn More
Meet Reolink at IFA 2024!
Learn More
Reolink Q&A
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
As the title states, I have a set of cameras from the RLN16-410 NVR Bundle and I'm trying to set them up to work on either Google Home or Alexa. Google Home seems to link to Reolink Smart Home, but states there are no devices. When I go to the Reolink app on my phone, then to Services, and tap on Smart Home, I first get a message that states 'Failed to obtain configuration info'. If I tap it again, it has me select Amazon Alexa or Google Home. They both show linked, but under 'Enable Smart Home', it reads 'No Device'.I've updated the firmware on my NVR and at least one of my cameras to ensure that wasn't the issue. After updating the firmware, I made sure to enable HyBridge mode on the NVR and that still doesn't seem to work. All cameras still appear on my NVR, my desktop App, and my phone app. I also enabled HTTPS and was able to navigate to my camera's IP address and view my camera's stream there as well.Can anyone assist me with this?Please let me know if there's any additional info required.
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!