One of my tv apps years ago had a feature always on top. What it did was have a 2 inch by 2 inch screen always on top of your pc windows screen. So no matter what you opened the tv show would always be on top. You could of course drag the screen to any position on your screen. Why doesn't reolink do that with their pc app? I can minimize the screen and hover over it but that's a pain.
@user_634152520740916_634152520740916 Use microsoft Powertoys.
