Reolink updates
Learn More
Meet Reolink at IFA 2024!
Learn More
Reolink Q&A
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
The Reolink Altas 2K carves out a niche of its own with several standout features, especially impressive for a battery-powered camera. Here’s what makes it unique:
Most battery cameras only record on motion—not this one. Altas 2K supports continuous recording at low frame rates and offers a pre-recording buffer of up to 10 seconds. That means it captures what happened right before motion was detected, a rare find in wire-free setups.
Forget black-and-white night shots. With an f/1.0 aperture and 1/1.8" CMOS sensor, it delivers full-color video even in low light—without relying on infrared. It's one of the few battery security cams to go all-in on color night vision.
Its 20,000mAh battery, paired with the 6W Solar Panel 2, can keep the camera running perpetually in motion-only mode with just a bit of daily sunlight. You can even tweak frame rates and recording styles based on power availability. It is recommended that if the camera shall be used for 24x7 recording then one must opt for the new 12W panel.
Altas 2K is one of Reolink’s first battery-powered cams to feature dual-band Wi-Fi 6, offering faster setup and better stability—especially handy in congested wireless environments or distant outdoor placements.
It’s equipped with AI that doesn’t just detect motion, it classifies it. You get smarter notifications with image previews, making it easier to ignore harmless events and respond to real threats.These features give the Altas 2K a unique blend of power efficiency, intelligent security, and independence from traditional wired infrastructure. Want me to contrast it with another Reolink model or help you choose the best setup for your space?
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!