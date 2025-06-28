Reolink updates
I"ve spent hours trying to add my devices to my cloud account and failed. I'm real good at computers. I see all my devices in the apps. I've checked and Australia is ok for cloud storage, and the wifi battery doorbells are also fine, but they simply won't show up in the add buttons. One device shwos with an old changed device name but adding it to the plan fails. Help!
@jeffe_956402277863661 Have a look at this link and see if your models are supported. https://support.reolink.com/hc/en-us/articles/360012083433-Which-Models-Countries-or-Regions-Support-Reolink-Cloud-Service/
