My outdoor cameras have become cloudy. Water trickles down the globe and sets off the motion alert. At night, I can barely see what's going on. I am having a guy look at it when I put up the new doorbell camera. What should he look for?
@noseyoldbroad_810410273444033 which models? Try to use AI detection and untag 'Others' from recording and push notification.
