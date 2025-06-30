Reolink updates
Learn More
Meet Reolink at IFA 2024!
Learn More
Reolink Q&A
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
Hello,Not sure if I'm missing something Been trying to figure out how to lock the app to only 1 camera feed. I have a camera set up as a baby cam in my baby;s bed room I have the app installed on a ipad I don't want everyone to have access to the other camera feeds on the ipad only want to display the "baby cam camera feed"My NVR is lock to the outside camera view and you can't access any of the other feeds unless you enter the password. Anyone using this app figured out how to lock out all cameras but 1 ?
@crazyjoe_814297311445165 From the application you cannot lock a specific camera view to prevent other views from being accessed or to hide the view of other cameras while keeping one visible. I suggest you to forward your request to support. Good point.
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!