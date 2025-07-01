Reolink updates
Learn More
Meet Reolink at IFA 2024!
Learn More
Reolink Q&A
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
Hello, I have seven cameras 6POE+1WIFI (4 are RLC-510A part of a bundle with NVR RLN8-410). Everything updated with the latest firmwares and working flawlessly.The only thing that is not working is when i set the NVR in HyBridge mode all four RLC-510A did not show their UIDs, the others 3 yes and works perfectly with Alexa.RLC-510A are also the only ones that did not receive any FW update since years, last one is from 2023 and added human/pet recognition.Anybody with same situation? I have already done all of the possible "tricks" factory reset, firmware overwrite, etc.
@user_761934567186661_761934567186661 If the RLC-510A were part of a kit then they don't have any UID assigned to. This means that these cameras can only work in conjunction with the NVR.
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!