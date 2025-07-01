Reolink updates
I have a few Cameras, I tried to use the Reolink Client as a backup method for recordings but it keeps crashing. I setup ftp on all my cameras to a local PC and its working fine. One thing I noticed is I get more recording days when I used the Reolink client as opposed to ftp (both using clear).Can someone suggest how to run a script or task scheduler so it deletes oldest files? I have a task scheduler setup but it's not working. The ftp transfer nests a few folders and it also separates the days/months.These are the two Actions I have setup in Task Scheduler. All the cameras are recording to the DVR folder/p C:\DVR\Front\Front /s /d -14 /c "cmd /c del @file /f /q"C:\DVR\Front\Front C:\DVR\Front\Front /S /MOVE
@grod777_275772032561320 Reolink client is not meant for 24x7 recordings. You need an NVR, Home Hub or third parties NVRs like frigate. If you are getting less files than what is being recorded on ftp server I suggest you to check the log file on the ftp server. Here you shall see the logins and file transfer. I use Cerberus ftp server and don't have any issue. You can use the forfiles.exe to delete files older than x days. Include it in a batch file and point to it through scheduler.
