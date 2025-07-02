Reolink updates
This is the hard wired version of the Reolink Duo Floodlight WiFi v2 and my second camera after exchanging the first one for the same problem. I have HTTP enabled and the web interface loads fine. When I try to login, I get a 502 Bad Gateway (see attached).Same issue using curl directly:
$ curl -v -H 'Content-Type: application/json' http://192.168.50.14/cgi-bin/api.cgi?cmd=Logi
n --data-raw '[{"cmd":"Login","action":0,"param":{"Version":1}}]'
* Trying 192.168.50.14:80...
* Connected to 192.168.50.14 (192.168.50.14) port 80 (#0)
> POST /cgi-bin/api.cgi?cmd=Login HTTP/1.1
> Host: 192.168.50.14
> User-Agent: curl/7.81.0
> Accept: */*
> Content-Type: application/json
> Content-Length: 50
>
* Mark bundle as not supporting multiuse
< HTTP/1.1 502 Bad Gateway
< Date: Tue, 01 Jul 2025 11:40:10 GMT
< Content-Type: text/html
< Content-Length: 166
< Connection: keep-alive
<
<html>
<head><title>502 Bad Gateway</title></head>
<body bgcolor="white">
<center><h1>502 Bad Gateway</h1></center>
<hr><center>nginx</center>
</body>
</html>
This is right after initial setup and with HTTP enabled - same issue with HTTPS. I've tried hard reset and various other settings. Any have the same issue on this model?I checked and there is no firmware listed on Reolink for this Hardware No: IPC_NT7NA58MPBuild No: build 2412101858Firmware Version: v3.0.0.4410_2412101858
@user_969250755113203_969250755113203 And if you try this command what do you get?curl -s -k -X POST -H "Content-Type : application/json" -d "[{\"cmd\":\"GetAbility\",\"param\":{\"User\":{\"userName\":\"admin\"}}}]" "https://192.168.50.14/cgi-bin/api.cgi?cmd=GetAbility&user=admin&password=#PASSWORD"Change #PASSWORD with your password.
