Hello and good day: I've had two Reolink Trackmax WiFi cameras since the week before last. They're working perfectly.Now I wanted to install the latest firmware, as Reolink recommends always keeping them up to date.The download and installation went smoothly and without any error messages! After checking the number in the client software info, the old version is still displayed: V.0.0.3748_2408281837The newer version is: V.3.0.0.4255_2411271223Hardware No.: IPC529SD78MPWhat am I doing wrong? And is there any experience with this?
@erstaabi_964745837715624 so you got successfully completed. Try to reboot and check the version. If still the same old version download it and install it again. I have the same model and didn't get any issue to update it.
