My Argus 4 Pro connects and records to my RNL8-410 NVR wirelessly. Is it possible to record to an SD card in the Argus at the same time?
@user_881946309079211_881946309079211 Yes you can. I have that model connected to the home hub pro. So first I configured it to record on the SD and then I connected to the HHP and configured it to record on the HHP.
