Reolink updates
Learn More
Meet Reolink at IFA 2024!
Learn More
Reolink Q&A
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
Hi,A number of IP cameras are connected via 4 PoE switches to 4 camera ports of the RLN36, and they have been assigned IP addresses via DHCP of the NVR. The addresses are in the range 172.16.25.nn. The NVR camera gateway is 172.16.25.1 (mask 255.255.255.0). I have established a static route in the network router from my LAN gateway 192.168.0.200 to the camera network 172.16.25.0However I cannot access the cameras behind the NVR from the LAN. I know the route is valid as I can access the NVR itself using its gateway address http://172.16.25.1. Is there a way to change the IP_forward flag in the NVR to be able to route through from the LAN to the camera segment?A workaround would be to utilises another network adapter in the PC connected to a camera port on one of the PoE switches or the NVR, but that would only enable that one PC to access a camera GUI. What I need to be able to do is to enable an FTP feed from particular cameras directly to a NAS on the LAN. This is necessary for security reasons so that the NVR hard drive and NAS hard drive are physically separate.My only other alternative would be to connect the cameras to the LAN segment instead of to the NVR camera ports, but then the camera network traffic on the LAN would become excessive.Is there another solution to this network obstacle that the NVR does not allow routing from the LAN segment to the camera network segment?
@mart-tob_723653357826278 Opt for method 1 or 3 (best option) indicated in https://support.reolink.com/hc/en-us/articles/900000537406-How-to-Connect-PoE-Switch-Router-and-Reolink-NVRs/
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!