Hello,I purchased an Argus 3 Ultra back in November. I just got around to adding it to my Home Hub, and when I do, it says its firmware is out of date. When I try to update the firmware via the Reolink app (both PC and iOS) it says that it's on the most recent firmware. The interesting part is that I already have an Argus 3 Ultra attached to my home hub, and their firmware is different from each other. The working one is on v3.0.0.3492_24052209, and the new one is on v3.0.0.2355_23062001.The camera works fine when it's independent of the hub, but I would really like to add it to the hub. Has anyone ever seen this before?
@jonathan_853599985869010 You need to email support to push you the fw which will allow the integration of the Argus 3 Ultra with the Home Hub. Provide the HW and FW version plus the UID. My Argus 3 Ultra is running v3.0.0.3492_24052209Note that the fw update doesn't work from the camera. .
