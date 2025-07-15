Reolink updates
Not sure if Reolink monitor request here or if this will ever be looked at or possible, but here goes... I would like to request a firmware/software enhancement for Reolink cameras and NVRs with auto-tracking capability (e.g., TrackMix, PTZ models):Request:Please add an option so that the camera’s auto-tracking function will stop tracking and/or ignore motion when a subject moves into an area defined as a detection exclusion zone (no-detection zone). Currently, once tracking begins, the camera will follow a person anywhere within its field of view—even into areas specifically set to be ignored for motion detection. This can lead to privacy issues and unnecessary camera movement into areas that users have intentionally excluded.Why this matters:
Suggested implementation:
Heres hoping
@alfonsobonzo_963967896047829 We have already raised this with support. Camera should honour the non detection zone even when tracking or patrolling.
