Hi Reolink Team,Thank you for providing integration support with Home Assistant. I'm using your Reolink camera's built-in siren, which can be controlled successfully via the integration. However, the entity state always returns unknown, even after activating or deactivating the siren.This makes it difficult to confirm whether the siren is currently on or off, especially when automating alarm scenarios in Home Assistant.It would be incredibly helpful if future updates could allow the Reolink API to report the siren's actual state — either on or off — similar to how lights or switches report their state. This would greatly enhance reliability and user experience.There’s also a related GitHub discussion here: github dot com/home-assistant/core/issues/107818 (replace “dot” with “.” to open manually)Thanks again for your great hardware and support — I’m looking forward to seeing this improvement implemented!Kind regards, A Home Assistant user
@csontikka_887597240008912 I suggest you to post this at Reolink Community on Reddit. The HA integrator StarKiller will reply to you.https://www.home-assistant.io/integrations/reolink/
