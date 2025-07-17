Reolink updates
I have a RLN36 for the shop, and we have a main monitor for them in the front. We would like to view a few of the cameras in the back as well on a different TV so we can see the trucks that are coming in. We did run the APP on a computer, but it would crash 1-2 per week, and it's getting annoying.I have my original RLN16-410 that I would rather use in the back monitor, but can't seem to get the cameras to show anything. I even tried Reolink support, and I keep getting "it should work". Only get a connection failed status even after trying multiple variations with onvif, different port variations. camera passwords, etc.I was able to get a camera to work when both LAN and POE ports were plugged in the same switch, but I kept on getting a conflict because it would switch on/off between NVRs, so clearly that wouldn't work.I couldn't find anyone that actually made it work, thinking it's not possible, but wanted to check here 1st before I gave up.
@czp_609875358003264 would you be able to draw a sketch of your network including switches and router? Include cams too.
I've been down this rabbit hole myself — trying to run two NVRs side-by-side and have them play nice isn't as straightforward as it should be.From what you described, the issue sounds like a classic IP conflict or overlapping control between NVRs trying to manage the same cameras. The RLN16-410 is pretty limited when it comes to accessing external cameras unless they're on the same subnet and not already "claimed" by another NVR. A few things to try if you haven't already: Manually add cameras via IP using ONVIF, but make sure the cameras aren't currently bound to the RLN36. You may need to go into the camera's settings and disable Reolink UID/P2P or unbind it temporarily from the RLN36. Static IP addresses for all cameras — avoid DHCP entirely. That'll help eliminate some of the switching/flipping you saw when both NVRs were plugged into the same switch.
