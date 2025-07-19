Reolink updates
I have recently moved from EUFY to REOlink POE NVR system with POE doorbell and 4 cameras as the EUFY system was WiFi and due to the development of jammers left us vulnerable..The REOlink set up has given the option to time the recording and time the push notifications. This is good for while at home.I tried REOlink shortcuts but they do not allow me to see doorbell and cameras only the HOME NVR. I tried to create 2 shortcuts one for away which set full recording and push notifications.The second shortcut turned off everything so I lost my timed setup for PUSH and RECORD and had to individually reset all the settings.EUFY had a system where you could set up various timers for HOME, AWAY etc which allowed you to full set while away and have a different timed setup for home.Can the developers integrate a system similar to that used by EUFY?
@user_970331172204733_970331172204733 If you have connected the POE camera to the POE NVR ports then the scene mode applies to all cameras. However, if you have connected the cameras through a POE switch to allow direct communication then with the scene mode you will be able to do what you want. With such approach you have more flexibility with the camera options.
