Have any others of you noticed just how low the audio volume is on the CX810 and this is with the most up to date firmware too? I have six RLC810A cameras and all of them have the same high level of audio and it's clear as well. I would say that the CX810 is about 1/8 of the volume of all of the other cameras that I have. Couple this with the awful quality of the audio anyway. It's 'blurred' and "bubbly". To me, this seems to be a very high compression setting on the camera's (audio) encoder. It's possible to improve this by switching on the noise-reduction and setting it the minimum (low). This appears to filter out a lot of bass, but reduces the already low volume even more. Nothing that I am able to do on the limited settings can improve the dreadful audio quality and low level of sound.Sadly the CX810, which does have wonderful image quality at night, is back in its box! I can't use it when it's like this. Come on Reolink and sort these things out, or at least actually TEST your products before selling them!
@colin-grimshaw_430254205366491 Yes, a number of customers have complained about the low audio level. See https://www.reddit.com/r/reolinkcam/comments/1lvo8j9/cx810_mic_gain_too_high_on_new_camera/Older RLC cams have better audio. We told them to improve it and add gain control to the mic cct.
