Hi. I'm having an issue with 2 battery powered devices (Video Doorbell & TrackMix Wifi). Both devices have been working with no issue. About a week ago both devices were tagged by my firewall uploading to an offsite IP. Since I have no cloud service and these were the only 2 Reolink products doing this I blocked traffic to these IP's. It turns out without allowing these devices to upload to these IP's, both devices are disconnected from the app. They are still connected on my network, I just can't monitor them. Video Doorbell was reset and I went thru setup again and I uninstalled the app. Once I reset and went through setup, they began to work again for about 10 minutes and then went back to a disconnected state. In the app for both these camera is a new icon next to playback for "cloud events". Neither of these devices have or will have cloud service.Help
@sterling_745316683317395 Maybe they have pushed new fw. They contact AWS P2P servers for remote connections, their cloud servers to check if they have an active account and their alert handling application servers. Would you be able to include the target IPs?
@joseph_1979 No new firmware I was aware of. My doorbell is blocked from talking to 129.153.185.52 (whois shows Oracle Corp) and TrackMix talking to 129.213.50.57 also Oracle. I have not signed up for any cloud backup and didn't make any changes to my cameras. Cameras are attempting to talk to these IP's around 4500 times a day.
